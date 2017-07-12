Ugly wall should not be a barrier

FOR all the anger and dismay expressed about plans to demolish 200 metres of anti-tank wall at L’Ancresse it almost certainly pales into insignificance compared to the reaction when the wall was first built in 1941. Islanders who had used the beach for generations and loved settling down on dry dunes to enjoy another high tide must have been apoplectic at the desecration of their beach. Not that they could do much about it. Government back in 1941 was not much good at consultation.

But there can be no pretence that the hundreds of metres of concrete wall built along L’Ancresse is an aesthetic benefit. It has no redeeming architectural merit. It is an ugly, rectangular block.

If Environment & Infrastructure proposed building a sea defence of similar design halfway down the beach at Port Soif there would rightly be an uproar.

Yes, the wall has historic value and it is natural that the people at Festung Guernsey would want to protect it. But only a handful of people share their knowledge of what the wall represents. Many islanders are only just learning of its history and most visitors would simply assume that it was there to protect the shore against the waves.

There, at least, the wall may have some value. The Vale Commons Council is concerned that rather than beautiful sandy dunes the sea will eat away at the coastline and flood inland.

However, professional engineers have said that will not happen. With a strategically placed groyne or two the dunes should protect the golf course and common.

The alternatives are costly and unappealing. Multiple expensive repairs backed up by rock armour will see the original wall replaced bit by bit until, like Trigger’s broom, nothing original remains.

And below it remains a curtailed beach which all too rarely dries out.

If, as Festung Guernsey informed us, the wall had been completed to plan and stretched the whole length of the west coast would the island still be obliged to maintain it all in perpetuity?

The wall is costly, ineffective and failing. History has its place, but the island has a right to move on.