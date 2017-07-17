States needs to wake from its coma

THE shadow leader of the House of Commons last week accused the Tories of presiding over a ‘zombie parliament’. Valerie Vaz’s complaint was that MPs had been required to vote just seven times in the 31 days since the general election. The Opposition was ‘appalled, saddened and bewildered’ at the lack of activity and considered it a threat to democracy.

It is safe to say that Ms Vaz would be even less impressed by Guernsey’s current government schedule.

With this States it is either feast or famine. After late June’s four-day mega-meeting the Royal Court Chamber shuts its doors to politics for the whole of July and August.

The 10-week hiatus is brought to an end by a September meeting where there is nothing of consequence on the agenda.

Meanwhile, the only item in the pending pile is the demolition of L’Ancresse wall. And that would not have been debated but for Deputy Neil Inder’s requete.

Deputies will point to some big beasts lurking in the undergrowth such as education and waste but these are legacy decisions from previous Assemblies yet to be resolved.

Others will ask what else can be expected from a government with no money. In austere times, the States cannot afford to splash the cash.

Fair points perhaps but the lack of fresh ideas is surely in direct contradiction of the ambitions of the Policy & Resource plan. In that debate committees climbed over one another to push their priorities to the top of the heap. No one offered to hand back their budget.

There is a danger that this States is spending so much time and energy getting its to-do list sorted that it has forgotten it needs to take action to make a difference.

If committees wait until November when Policy & Resources has promised to distil the grand plan and bring more clarity to States priorities it will be almost 18 months after the election.

More months gone with no new ideas, no initiatives to promote new business, no social enterprises, nothing to get the pulse racing.

This is not a zombie parliament. That implies movement, albeit staggered. This States is confined to its bed and needs to wake from its coma.