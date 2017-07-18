Playing the long game for sport

SHE may have lost Wimbledon’s ‘Battle of the Brits’ but Guernsey’s Heather Watson can take heart from her own personal victory following what some dubbed her ‘nightmare’ year. On Sunday she put those earlier challenges – which saw her world ranking crash from 55 to 102 and her forced to take a wild-card entry for this year’s tournament – far behind her. Joining big-hitting Finn Henri Kontinen they fought valiantly to defend their mixed doubles crown, before losing to No.1 seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis.

Yet with a global audience craving more show-stopping tennis following Federer’s masterclass in comebacks on the same court, Watson yet again had the ultimate Wimbledon shop window.

The British No.2 is no stranger to ‘occasion’ matches, coming famously close to halting the ‘Serena Slam’ in 2015. And a game that saw the SW19 faithful split thanks to Brits on both sides of the net, the cry from the crowd: ‘Come on…. everybody!’, summed up just how popular our golden girl has become.

As always she proved to be the perfect ambassador for Guernsey.

Watson’s island heritage was name-checked several times during the BBC coverage – with commentators noting her achievement as all the more impressive hailing as she does from somewhere described as not exactly ‘tennis central’.

It is a fair point. Wimbledon appearances don’t happen overnight but after years of hard work and sacrifice. Islanders will recall how, with the enduring support of her parents, she left home at 12 for a training academy in Florida.

Despite the odds faced in growing up on the periphery of the tennis scene, the 25-year-old (now ranked 79 and pledging to work even harder on her singles form) is the ultimate role model for Guernsey youngsters hoping to emulate the star.

They will have it just as tough but it would be a tragedy if Watson’s achievements were not successful in inspiring more local children to get involved in tennis.

Education should take note. We have heard many assurances about sport – yet last year’s appointment of a tennis development officer came via funding from the LTA and Guernsey Sports Commission. And we still await a sports strategy.

Just like Wimbledon, it will be action not words that count.