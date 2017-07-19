The devil of Brexit is in the detail

JUST over a year after the EU referendum, the UK government has declared it is time to ‘get down to business’. It is a crucial moment, not just for the UK and 27 EU states but for peripheral parties such as this Bailiwick. With negotiations closed to everyone bar the 98 UK officials (twice as many as the EU, for some reason) and ministers this is the moment that the island has to hope that all the hard work of the past 12 months has paid off.

All the meetings, presentations, visits, briefings and reports have been with the sole intention of ensuring that the UK not only understands the islands’ position but that they will take that case into the committee rooms of Brussels and argue its merits.

The European Commissioner’s chief negotiator wants the series of week-long talks held every month until the final deadline of March 2019 to ‘delve into the heart of the matter’.

And it is the detail brought out by that delving to which the island’s Brexit team must understand and be ready to respond.

Among the first subjects up for discussion is the future status of EU nationals, one of Guernsey’s principal concerns.

Along with the free movement of goods and financial services this is a key topic that affects not only EU immigrants established in the island but the staff of the future for a number of island industries.

Potentially, of course, it could also affect the rights of islanders who have moved to the EU or are considering emigrating.

With that in mind the initial mood music coming from Brussels is worrying. The EU has dismissed the UK’s opening position to give ‘settled status’ to those workers who have been lawfully resident for five years as not going far enough while the UK team is insistent it is a good offer.

While the basic offer not to deport the three million EU workers and give them some rights seems positive it is in the detail of pensions, benefits, legal responsibility and eligibility that the UK’s offer has quickly become bogged down.

With almost no ability to influence discussions at this stage the island can only watch and hope.