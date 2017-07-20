Ignoring fuel dangers will not end them

AFTER two decades of knowing there was a problem with fuel importation but doing little about it matters came to a head in 2008. Supplies were under threat and the island had just a few days’ petroleum left. There was a serious risk of much of the island grinding to a halt.

Emergency meetings were convened and two fuel ships quickly purchased in a rare example of the States getting its skates on.

Crisis averted, the island set about making sure it never again sailed so close to what would have been a reputational and practical disaster.

Answers were never going to be cheap. More than £800,000 was set aside to hire UK consultants to analyse the supply chain and all its weak points. It is possible that the final solution may cost more than £100m.

For a cash-strapped island government it would be easier to ignore the issues, turn the clock back to the 1980s and 1990s and convince itself that a system that has worked for over 80 years will continue working for another 80 years.

Blind faith is certainly cheaper than searching for solutions.

However, while the risks inherent in the hydrocarbon supply chain and, in particular, its grounding fuel ships may at present be low, the consequences of burying our collective heads in the silt at St Sampson’s could be enormous.

Getting it wrong could not be shrugged off. Not just livelihoods but lives are at stake and the island has a duty of care to get it right.

For the next emergency might not have such a quick fix. It could take years to plan and build a berthing platform in waters deep enough to take standard fuel ships. If that is the best or only solution it would be good to know it sooner rather than later.

There may be other cheaper and less intrusive options. But without addressing the issue they will never be found.

And while green energy has to be the dream it is a long way from a reality that will dispense with the need to import 81,000 tonnes a hydrocarbons a year. A fuel strategy worthy of the name may alter that picture but it will not obliterate it.

Expensive this process may be, pointless it is not.