Balancing rights of staff and employer

IT is an employment rights minefield – with a fine balance to be struck between protecting workers at risk and ensuring employers are not unjustly disadvantaged. Calls this week by an established local business for a re-think on the island’s employment tribunal system will have divided opinion. While the firm had successfully defended itself against a claim of sexual discrimination, it pointed to the cost of management time, legal advice and anxiety over potential reputational damage.

This, of course, does not factor in the expense to the States’ employment relations service, a tab ultimately picked up by the taxpayer.

Increasingly, similar appeals are being made to bring the island into line with the UK, which introduced fees aimed at protecting firms from vexatious claims. Levels vary but discrimination cases can add up to £1,200 and tribunal users are now contributing between £8.5m. and £9m. a year.

Yet many will warn of the impact of such a move on those with genuine grievances about workplace bullying yet who would effectively be priced out of court. While a fee waiver exists for some UK claimants, it is criticised for having far too low an eligibility threshold.

Recent figures reveal employment cases there have fallen by 70% since charges were introduced. Unions say law-breaking employers are escaping punishment while the government argues it is right those who can afford to pay do so, and unsurprising that charging for something previously free has reduced demand.

Guernsey figures paint a steady picture – 16 cases in 2014, 12 in 2015 and 13 last year – with conciliation advised to resolve disputes.

But the contentious issue shows no sign of abating as more firms here feel the squeeze and high-profile UK hearings fan the flames.

One such case saw the chairman of a recruitment company win record costs against a former female employee found to have falsely accused him of sexual discrimination. Branding the tribunal system as ‘legalised extortion’, he warned it was ‘crippling business’.

Yet compare this with the case of a female finance office receptionist, which sparked a parliamentary report when she was sent home for merely refusing to wear high-heels, and the dangerous dilemma of risking any change to our current arrangement is clear.