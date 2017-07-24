A missed opportunity for change?

TEACHERS across the Bailiwick will have heaved a collective sigh of relief as the bell rang on Friday, signalling the start of the six-week summer break. With the exception of the colleges, which broke up even earlier. Parents, however, particularly ones who work – and those who don’t are surely in the minority these days – are faced with the annual dilemma of how to juggle the demands of their jobs with providing childcare during the very long summer holiday, often spending a small fortune along the way. The long summer break was designed more than a hundred years ago and harks back to a time when children were needed to help gather the harvest.

Modern society, with its office-based, nine-to-five culture means this is no longer relevant, but the current system still accommodates this outdated quirk.

It seems to be an accepted wisdom that shorter terms would be better, but still the three-term system – and the very long summer break – persists.

Which begs the question, did Education miss a trick when it had the chance to introduce change?

It seems a pity that when given a clean slate on which to redesign the island’s education provision, the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture did not consider addressing the issue of term lengths and come up with a design that is relevant for the families of today.

Of course, pupils and teachers need a decent break to recover from the rigours of the school year, nobody would deny that. But is a-month-and-a-half or longer appropriate nowadays?

Would children’s learning not benefit from a year-round model with shorter, more regular holidays?

Critics may argue that if headteachers are free to set their own term dates, families with children at different schools may end up with different holiday dates.

That may be so, but on an island the size of Guernsey with a relatively small number of schools, set dates could be easily accommodated.

Education had a golden opportunity when tasked with changing the secondary education system, to really examine what works in the modern world.

Instead it has tinkered around the edges.