Double charging will cost support

GIVEN the pressure on budgets, it is hardly surprising that States committees are looking for new or added sources of revenue. It will not be simple to make the promised 3%, 5%, 5% cuts in spending over four years. One way to ease the pain is to increase charges and shift funding away in part from income tax and more onto the shoulders of ‘service users’.

Since 2011, States operating income – which is where charges such as fees, licences and permits lie – has increased from £31m. to more than £37m., a 20% hike in just six years.

Last week’s news that some College of Further Education fees are to more than triple is part of that trend.

For Education, Sport and Leisure it makes sense to maximise the areas where it can make money in its bid to save £2.4m. and meet its 2017 budget.

For islanders it is a less comfortable transition. Firstly, the same people who pay income tax are often paying the increased charges.

Secondly, it is not a transparent way of funding public services.

Nor is it one where the least well off can be easily protected from any increases.

Islanders know how much they pay in income tax and accept (albeit grudgingly) that it is the price of having good schooling, education, roads, policing, etc.

But when a thousand different charges are being increased beyond the cost of living it is impossible to keep track.

Some, such as driving licence renewals, you might come across just once a decade.

The language used by deputies on this indicates a disconnect between politicians and people.

To the former it is a service that is being ‘subsidised’ by the state.

To islanders who already pay £300m. a year from their wages for public services it is double charging. They already build schools, stock cupboards and pay staff.

Government should be careful how often it double dips into the pockets of taxpayers. The public may be largely powerless to resist the inflation of States fees and charges – but that does not mean they like it.