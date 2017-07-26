Information code slowly starts to walk

Openness and transparency are not always readily associated with the States. Even now, despite campaign promises and lots of fine words, there remain prominent examples of committees telling the public as little as possible and hoping to get away with it. One of the tools to help fight back against that attitude is the access to information code that was introduced in 2014.

Yesterday we saw the States take the very simple and welcome step of publishing all the requests received and the responses made so the information can be much more widely disseminated.

That shines a light too on the struggles people and the media have at times in getting straight answers in a timely fashion and highlights a pattern of what information is available, and what is refused.

Since its introduction the code has largely been for show, hidden in a dark corner of the website, but we are also now promised a campaign to promote it. That is to be warmly welcomed.

Only with widespread knowledge and experience of it will we ever know how effective the code really is.

This all shows a willingness to change – we wait to see what it means in reality.

There has also been some movement on the issue of what to do with the reviews done of every major project – until now these have in the vast majority of cases remained secret. The States has stopped short of releasing the full reports but will publish a summary review highlighting the successes and areas for improvement. Scrutiny will be tasked with reviewing the full document and deciding if anything further needs to happen.

There remain weaknesses. True public confidence will only ever be achieved by introducing an independent appeals mechanism, as in Jersey.

Without it there will always remain a whiff of the same advisors and decision makers ruminating over an appeal with inevitable results. There will also be limited pressure for the code and crucially its interpretation to develop.

Guernsey is only a few steps along on the access to information path, but at least it is now walking where once it could barely manage a crawl.