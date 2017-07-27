Mental health becomes a priority for all

ONCE dubbed the Cinderella of health services, mental wellbeing is, thankfully, increasingly moving centre stage. What was often a taboo topic has now become mainstream, from sports stars (most recently England footballer Steven Caulker) sharing their experiences, to our Royal Family and Prince Harry’s revelations over the death of his mother. Where many patients once felt weak or ashamed at sharing their mental health problems, whether feelings of desperate anxiety, depression, self-loathing or even worse, more now feel able to open up and, importantly, seek help.

And while often hard to hear, their stories can be a revelation. As well as famous footballers, pop stars and princes it is something that can hit anyone, at any time – from teenagers worried about exams, to burnt-out business executives.

The lid is finally lifting and showing just how crucial it is that we treat physical and mental health with the same respect.

A new survey by Guernsey Mind aims to further that by exploring islanders’ attitudes to the subject.

Without an understanding community and culture, those struggling with their mental health will simply not have the help they need – from funding and services, to the wider support network of family, friends and employers.

Local findings in the 2010 Emotional Wellbeing Survey show 21% of islanders back then had poor mental wellbeing, with the cost adding up £105.8m.

That figure included more than just the price of direct services, but societal costs to business, benefits, housing, physical health, children’s potential and the lost contribution of older people.

Change, says the charity which has been working with HSC on a community-based approach, will take a commitment from us all to create ‘gold-standard services’ for mental health.

It is heartening to see things changing in an area traditionally underfunded. HSC expects to spend £8.7m. on mental health and wellbeing this year and has made its related strategy a priority within the Policy and Resource Plan.

The dial, to quote Prince Harry, may finally be shifting. But continuing the drive towards treating mental health with equal consideration, from prevention to treatment, is imperative.

Taking part in the survey is a good way to help ensure that journey happens.