Charged up about electric future for cars

IT IS as hard today to imagine Guernsey free of the sounds and smells of the internal combustion engine as it must have been more than a century ago to consider the end of the horse as the main mode of transport. With the benefit of hindsight the rapid switch from single horsepower to cars and trucks was inevitable. With the news this week that the UK plans to ban the manufacture of diesel and petrol cars by 2040 it appears electric cars are on the same inexorable path. The growing list of health concerns surrounding toxic exhaust fumes is accelerating the change as governments in London and Paris look to impose punitive taxes and charges first on older diesels and then more modern cars and trucks.

The reaction from the island’s government appears less strident. We have no ability to influence manufacturers but await benefits brought about by changes at a national level.

The States’ target is more likely to be emissions, forcing drivers to abandon the rust buckets that pour out black fumes as they choke cyclists going up St Julian’s Avenue and guiding new car buyers to the most eco-friendly models.

Powerless though we are to influence the national debate it would be nice to get out in front of this issue. As battery technology improves and the volume of green vehicles being built increases electric cars will become more viable and, hopefully, cheaper.

Guernsey does not have to wait more than two decades to embrace that. Instead it should look to provide incentives such as tax breaks, ready access to public charging points and cheaper registration to drive early adoption of the new technology.

With an approach that is more carrot than stick those who doubt the current ability of electric cars to get them around Europe on their annual grand tour can take their time switching.

Meanwhile, those who need only a few miles a day out of their electric runaround can get some relief from the relatively high prices currently charged for new models.

The islands are an ideal environment for electric cars.

A greener future is to be embraced.