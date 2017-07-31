Education’s silence could be misleading

FOR a committee that should be trying to win hearts and minds over major reforms Education has some way to go. It launched its consultation on transforming secondary and post-16 learning at the start of July. Since then it has been virtually silent on the future relationship with the three private colleges and the level of financial support they will get once the current deal expires.

That is a major concern because they remain fundamental and directly impact on how the rest of the secondary system should be structured including the number and capacity of the schools.

Education has now also thrown into the mix course fee hikes for adult classes at the College of Further Education because, the president said, many of them do not cover their costs.

The concept is to move the ‘budget back in line with expectations’.

But just what, exactly, are Education’s expectations for the CoFE budget?

The public remain in the dark on that, just as they remain in the dark about whether it is only adult education that is being targeted to meet these expectations.

This all matters because the committee has brought the future of the CoFE firmly into play with the wider reforms it is currently out to consultation on.

We know from PwC that CoFE running costs are markedly higher than elsewhere, we do not know from Education just how much of that inefficiency is going to be picked up from those taking adult classes and why?

Consultation on its reform plans closes on 11 September and it has promised a States debate by the end of the year – a tight turnaround given the normal lead in time for producing a billet.

Without knowing more about the future arrangements with the colleges, about the budget and future direction of the CoFE, and indeed the robustness of the wider financials, there is a danger that the public is being misled and things will begin to unravel.

The later all this is left, the nervier States members will be about throwing their weight behind what is being proposed too.