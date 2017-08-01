Bloody truth of war mired in euphemism

THE word Passchendaele does not appear in either the morning, midday or evening editions of the Guernsey Evening Press published a century ago. It would be four months before the ridge that lends its name in lasting infamy to one of the bloodiest battles of the Great War would be captured at great cost. By then hundreds of thousands of men had fallen as casualties in the mud of the fields of West Flanders in what would officially be known as the Third Battle of Ypres.

As that fateful Tuesday in late July drew to a close, islanders could not have known of the horrors taking place as they settled into their armchairs for a quiet read.

Amid the adverts for tomato manure made from fish mixings and Krystal cigarettes at 3d. for 20 were reports from a world at war, conveyed in the euphemistic language of ‘heavy sanguinary losses’.

The advance in Belgium of tens of thousands of infantry that morning made the special edition at 5pm with a three-paragraph story about a new offensive on a wide front north of the river Lys, where the first objectives had been taken along with ‘a considerable number of prisoners’.

But it was just a small part of an assortment of communiques from British, French, Italian and Russian agencies. A reader in 1917 would need a map handy to follow stories of 50 German spies shot in Rumania, bombs dropped from hydroplanes on Prosecco and the brave fight of the Petrograd Women’s Battalion of Death.

The anticipated clash of the two huge forces massed in Flanders looms more with optimism for a new era, not dread of impending carnage. The superiority of the Allied forces was ‘steadily increasing’ and the German front was said to be manned by an ‘appalling proportion of mere boys’.

The newspaper was upbeat.

‘The fourth year [of the Great War] opens big with the certainty of immediate great events, appalling with the certainty of bloodshed and suffering, but bright with hope when we measure the future by the past.’

Readers were urged to think of the accomplishments and experience drawn from those three years against the Boche and take comfort from all that had been learned.

Tragically, that turned out to be all too little.