States must break free of its addiction

HELLO, my name is the States of Guernsey and I am addicted to gambling. It started six years ago when I first tried these scratch cards. Now I just can’t stop. The thrill of seeing so much money pour in for so little effort can’t be beaten. I know it’s wrong and lots of people I care for are getting badly hurt, but I just need my daily fix of easy cash.

Scratch cards are bad news. Horribly addictive, they are part of a growing gambling problem.

For an island that has long given bookies a hard time and which imposes strict laws even on charity raffles it is a remarkable, and regrettable, turnaround.

The scratch card figures are astonishing. For the small chance of winning a prize of up to £28,000, islanders last year bought almost a million £5 tickets. In one year, that total grew by a fifth.

Last year £8.6m. was spent in Guernsey on scratch cards, up from less than £1m. in 2011.

That’s £170 a year for every adult.

Guernsey has got it bad. Much worse than Jersey where, despite having almost double the population, they sell far fewer cards.

And yet, despite the obvious signs of a problem addiction among some islanders, the States does next to nothing to combat it.

Scratch cards are under no threat, not while they keep delivering the goodies. A paltry £15k is allocated as a token gesture to tackle ‘problem gambling’. That’s nowhere near what is spent on scratch cards in just one day.

It is left to voluntary support groups to do their best with such limited resources and pick up the pieces. But it’s not just the effects of scratch card gambling that they are battling but internet betting in all its seductive forms.

Problem gambling wrecks lives just as certainly as addition to alcohol or drugs. Scratch cards appear to be the crack cocaine of the betting industry – an instant hit.

The States must show islanders that it takes problem gambling seriously by removing the temptation of scratch cards from the market.

They will have to go cold turkey on the revenue – but with determination and good support they know they can do it.