Two-school support tests Education

UNDER the philosophy that no stone should be left unturned, it is not surprising that a sizeable group of deputies is keenly investigating a two-school secondary education model. They are attracted to the idea of schools being linked to a sixth form college, seeing educational and presumably financial benefits. Perhaps they have also taken on board the idea that for Education, Sport & Culture the concept has always been rebuild La Mare de Carteret and make everything fit around that.

In defence of its preferred three-school option, ESC needs to move away from ‘the States told us to’ attitude, if only because it is happy to ignore the Assembly when it suits its own purposes, as evidenced by bringing back the 11-plus debate.

What everyone wants is the best and most cost-effective way to deliver all-ability education, but the clock is ticking.

ESC is out to consultation on its solution with a deadline for responses of 11 September.

It will head to the States for debate ‘by the end of the year,’ so how much influence the public can have at this stage is unclear.

For deputies it is another matter because they can force a rethink.

Education may fear getting hijacked at the 11th hour, leading to further costs and uncertainty, but must remember that much of this is of the committee and its predecessor’s own making by mishandling the situation in the past.

There is, though, a danger that we are witnessing what will end up being a slow burn wrecking motion by selection supporters, whether intentionally or not. We have seen with island-wide voting, or with finding a solution to the waste problem, that votes can be split to the point of ending in standstill.

In its consultation, ESC offers little in terms of analysing the two-school model, what it does say is bereft of any figures and premised on the stumbling block that is Les Beaucamps. It does, however, acknowledge the benefits of a school-based sixth form.

That is more than enough for deputies to take a bite at – at the very least it will test how robust the committee’s thinking and resolve really is.