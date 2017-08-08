Food star system needs upgrading

WHILE the purpose of the ‘scores on the doors’ food hygiene ratings remains as valid today as it was when the scheme was introduced three years ago there are signs that it is a blunt tool in need of sharpening.

On launching the scheme in March 2014 Environmental Health made it clear that the ambition was to drive up hygiene standards by giving the public more information about which places were safest to use.

All businesses dealing with food were to be assessed and given a star rating of between zero and five.

It was left up to the business whether it displayed a sticker announcing the rating to its customers but, regardless, the results are published online.

That, in turn, is part of a ‘name and shame’ publicity process without which the system would have a limited effect.

However, while the assessment process is rigorous and requires businesses to show how hygienically food is handled and how clean and well-maintained the building is, the eventual rating is unsophisticated and can mislead.

All the public know about a business with a one-star hygiene rating is that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

With such a low rating people’s thoughts initially turn to the worst. Are there mice in the kitchen or egg mayonnaise salads left in sunny windowsills?

Often, however, the businesses named and shamed have complained that the problem is nothing quite so dramatic and lies instead in failing to complete paperwork properly or a temporary issue that has passed.

The reputational damage, however, remains the same whether it is vermin infestation or a form-filling error. All the potential customer knows is that only one star has been awarded.

Environmental Health must consider the long-term danger that islanders will start to dismiss the ratings and assume that the food is perfectly healthy but the manager is poor at admin.

The solution lies in more information and a bit of form-filling for Environmental Health. Rather than just publishing the rating a paragraph or two could be added detailing what the cafe or restaurant needs to work on.

People can then use that information to make their own judgement about whether to risk eating there.