College funding is not secondary

THE attempt by Education to divorce the debate about college funding from the future of secondary school education is surely doomed to failure.

A cursory glance at the issues should be enough to convince deputies that they cannot make a blind choice from an unwritten menu.

Yet Education would have the States debate on college funding held in isolation in September and follow that with its plans for the high schools in November.

Quite how States members are to consider the implications of cutting college funding and potentially bringing more than 350 special place holders back into a high school system that is yet to be defined is hard to fathom.

It is clear that the colleges have the capacity to educate more pupils. If, for example, that could be exploited to get the States system over the coming bulge in pupil numbers in 10 years’ time it might make a material difference to whether a two-school system is feasible and preferable.

Taken to its extreme, might it even be possible that the States does not need to spend over £60m. on building a new school at La Mare?

The colleges have already shown that they are a cheaper way of educating pupils. Rather than treating them as unwelcome guests at a private party why not make the most of that and spend a few thousand on each pupil to expand the all-ability colleges to their limits.

By means testing parents and developing a bursary scheme that expansion could meet the States aim of all-ability education and destroy the elitism which so annoys opponents of the colleges.

And all the while potentially saving the island millions in capital investment and ongoing costs.

Perhaps that is too hopeful. But it has to be worth exploring.

For Education to take an ideological stance and dismiss the beneficial role that the colleges might hold smacks of dogma and prejudice, not the open-minded government which will bring about the best results.

To rush through an ill-prepared Billet devoid of detailed examination two months before an inextricably linked decision could rob the States of its best solution.