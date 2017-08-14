Plastic, plastic everywhere

There is an increasing awareness about the damage our love affair with plastic products is doing to the environment. Indeed, Guernsey was an early adopter in the fight against unnecessary one-off use of carrier bags when it instigated the 5p charge in supermarkets in 2008. That helped to combat a very visual problem, but one of the greatest potential threats is from what we do not see in our oceans.

As a community surrounded by the sea, with seafood offerings in restaurants seen as some of the best in the world, we should be acutely aware of this pollution risk.

Last year, the UN warned that millions of tons of tiny debris from plastic bags, bottles and clothes in the world’s oceans present a threat to human health and marine ecosystems.

These microplastics, between the size of a virus and an ant, can be found worldwide in lakes, seas, river sediment, in the stomachs of marine life.

Even products labelled as bio-degradable, including take-away food cartons, only breakdown completely when exposed to prolonged temperatures above 50C.

Researchers are still studying the risk to human health through eating contaminated food, but studies of fish in Indonesia and California found a quarter have plastic debris inside them. Microplastics have been detected in drinking water, beer, sugar and table salt.

Scientists fear that chemicals in plastics and those which attach themselves to plastic in the natural environment could cause poisoning, infertility and genetic disruption in marine life and also therefore are a potential threat to humans.

One part of microplastics pollution that is being addressed are microbeads – those tiny flecks in cosmetics and things such as toothpaste.

The UK has followed the US in banning them, with Guernsey’s government hopeful that will be enough to prevent them entering the island and then being washed down the drain and pumped into our waters.

Bids to tackle plastic pollution will not end there – one of the likely next targets are single use plastic bottles. One way to boost recycling rates could, for example, be a plastic bottle deposit return scheme.

Estimates have suggested that more than four million bottles a week could be prevented from becoming litter in Britain under such a scheme.

Guernsey is going through a major change in how it deals with its waste – but there will surely be more to come.