Population law taking time to bed in

IT WAS never going to be easy moving from a timeworn housing licence system built up over decades to a custom-built population law. Much of the application of the old law had been tested and knocked into shape over those years, sometimes by courts, and, while it might have been rudimentary, its application was well understood by civil servants and politicians who had worked with it for years. It was unrefined and unsuited to the job of population control but it had the advantage of time and experience.

Moving from that to a more bespoke system is not proving simple.

Hundreds of islanders and would-be residents have been caught in the transition, particularly those who had applications pending under the housing licence system and those who cases are more complicated because of their personal history.

And while the vast majority of the island’s populace have little or nothing to do to slot into the new system as the proud holder of a permanent resident certificate there are thousands for whom life is a lot more complicated.

In the most taxing of those cases, where the law leaves a little grey rather than being black and white, the States has to be careful to get it right. Not only because it is people’s lives they are potentially disrupting and it is important to the island economy but because the interpretation of that grey area will set a standard for years to come.

Each tricky case has the potential to be used as a case history which, over the coming decades, will help to mould the law and the way the Population Management Office interprets it.

Complicated though the task may be, the States has a duty to perform it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

People applying for permits and certificates have a right to expect a timely resolution so that they can get on with their lives. Temporary documents will only suffice for so long.

The States has recognised that and is taking on more staff both externally and internally. They must work to get on top of the backlog as quickly as possible, keeping applicants well informed throughout the process.