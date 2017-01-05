This ‘interesting’ new era could work for us...

The world is entering a challenging phase as BrexitTrump gathers pace, but what does that mean for Guernsey and its status as a safe haven? Opportunity, says Horace Camp...

POLITICALLY, 2016 was an epic year when the seeds of fundamental changes were sown – and we don’t yet know if they will take or exactly what the eventual harvest yield will be.

Of course, none of it happened here, but we have already felt the first signs of the dawn of the BrexitTrump Era.

The world is entering one of its ‘interesting’ phases as the next great leap in mankind’s development, which has been building up for decades, begins to erupt. The US is entering its final term as the number one world power, but is unlikely to pass the baton as relatively peacefully as did the British Empire.

I expect to see Putin and Trump entering into a more friendly relationship just to keep the Chinese on the back foot.

Much of the developed world is experiencing a falling fertility rate, meaning it can no longer maintain its population.

Underdeveloped nations are producing more children than they have resources to support the population growth.

Mass migrations will be the likely outcome – and on a scale never before seen.

Open borders will cease to exist and nationalism will grow.

Brexit is well timed for the UK to begin facing up to change before it is thrust upon it. If it proves to be a successful defining moment for the UK, Nigel Farage will be up there with Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.

Undoubtedly an arms race has already begun and I expect to see the UK taking more interest in the Royal Navy and protecting sea links than being involved in proxy wars in the Middle East.

What does this all mean for Guernsey as we dip our toes into 2017?

Opportunity.

It is uncertainty which drives change, and small, nimble jurisdictions like us can prosper by responding to changing demands. We have done it in the past, and if we are willing to do it again, then there is no reason why we can’t.

Let’s explore some scenarios.

Scenario 1: Brexit impacts the City of London, leading to mass redundancies in investment banks. A group of investment bankers are in a London pub. Piled up next to them in cardboard boxes are the personal items from their desks. They are very sad. After a few drinks, one suggests they could set up the investment management company they’d always said they would. A start-up manager needs a home for the fund they will manage. Why not Guernsey? We used to be the home of start-ups. Do we have the stomach to do it again?

Scenario 2: A wealthy, not super-rich, family in a troubled border country may have concerns that the political instability in a neighbouring country is likely to overflow into theirs. They decide to move some of their money to a safe haven and if the worst should happen, at least they would be able to fund themselves if they have to seek asylum elsewhere. Aren’t we a safe haven?

Scenario 3: A wealthy family fears that a religious revolution is likely, and if so, their daughters will lose the ability to own assets in their own names or even be beneficiaries in wills. They will be seeking a safe haven to ensure their daughters can be treated as equitably as their sons. We can do that.

None of the above opportunities are available in a peaceful and fair world and I am not suggesting we should encourage fear and misery to generate profit. What I am saying is that in an uncertain world, safe havens have more of a role to fill.

We could be prevented from supplying the necessary protective services to others in three ways. The first is that big countries flex their muscles and stomp on us. Little we can do about that, except keep our head below the parapet and don’t bring too much attention on ourselves.

The second is that we lose out to our competitor safe havens because our sales and marketing efforts are dire. We have an impressive record in this area, but the long boom period may have made some a little lazy. Hopefully our marketeers were given ‘How to be Good at Marketing’ books for Christmas.

The third is that we have become so risk averse that we are no longer able to help those in war-torn or radical countries protect their assets. We effectively have an anti-money-laundering system that suggests all people in country A are crooks and all in country B are honest. Our regulations allow us to prove that a country A client isn’t a crook, but it is a hard road to travel and the risk is great. Too great?

This year, as the debates of previous years continue on education and waste, let us not forget that all the wonderful changes the 40 who rule us want to make need to be funded. Currently that funding, to all intents and purposes, comes from the finance industry.

I often wonder how much appetite some of our deputies have for finance. I believe in 2017 we will find out, as global uncertainty creates opportunities for safe havens if our government, vicariously through our regulator, raises the ‘quality of business’ bar so high that we will not benefit or be able to assist those dragged into the suffering of the early 21st century.

The one saving grace of the Trump era appears to be the death, or at least softening, of political correctness. If so, for the first time in decades we may get to hear what our elected representatives actually think of our safe-haven status.

Happy New Year, everyone.