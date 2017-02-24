Making new friends in high places

IF THERE is a silver lining to the constitutional upheaval the Crown Dependencies are undergoing following the UK’s decision to leave the EU it is that the bond between government and the islands has rarely been stronger.

Prompted by the questioning of select committees, UK ministers and civil servants have queued up to insist that not only do they see it as their role to support the Channel Islands and Isle of Man but that they are prepared to act as their champions within government.

Handled well on both sides, the by-product of the next two years of regular phone calls, meetings and negotiations between the UK government and the islands will almost certainly be a mutual understanding unimaginable just a few years ago.

With greater understanding comes less suspicion and even a commitment by our new friends to challenge those in parliament and the EU who find it impossible to talk of the Channel Islands without appending the words ‘tax haven’.

Those contacts at the heart of government will be invaluable, not just in the difficult months following the triggering of Article 50 but in the crucial years that will follow that as the UK’s new world status beds in.

This week it was the turn of Sir Oliver Heald, minister of state, to explain what a sterling job the Ministry of Justice is doing in making sure that the islands are consulted, supported and considered at all levels of government.

This goodwill, it seems, stretches as far as the Lord Chancellor, who Sir Oliver reports is keen to keep the Crown Dependencies’ welfare as part and parcel of the UK negotiations.

It is probably wise not to get too carried away with such bonhomie. This is very much the calm before the storm as the UK prepares to cross some hazardous waters and there will be times when the UK’s interests and the islands’ are in conflict.

Perhaps more dangerous, however, will be the times when the Crown Dependencies find it hard to agree among themselves. So far the ‘Big Three’ of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man have done well to present a united front. At some stage, however, they, or the smaller islands of Alderney and Sark, may put the UK in the awkward position of having to pick a side.