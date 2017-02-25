Population law can move with the times

IT HAS been a long trek to the new population management system.

Nine years have passed since the Population Policy Group was formed with the intention of controlling the size and make-up of the island population.

Of the five deputies appointed to that group, just one remains in the States.

The intervening years have seen one of the most extensive consultations in the island’s history followed by report after report going before the States for, at times, vigorous debate.

And yet, six weeks before its implementation, some businesses are expressing mounting concerns about the direction in which the island is travelling.

For a lot has changed over those nine years. Zero 10 and the global debt crisis have been followed by some ropy years in which the mission has switched from how to keep people out to how to attract the right people in.

But while the world has changed and Guernsey’s lure is perhaps not so strong, that does not invalidate a decade’s work.

The current system is still not a sensible means of controlling population. Indeed, the last few years have shown that it is the economy that controls migration levels, not the housing control laws.

The island’s resources and space are still limited, its infrastructure still stretched and there are still too few young workers supporting an ageing population.

So the need for population controls exists. It is how they will be used that is in question.

If hospitality, construction and retail businesses employing large numbers of guest workers are right and the new system is too restrictive that can be changed. The system can bend to the island’s needs.

But it has to be right for the island as a whole, not interest groups. Between those who would open the floodgates and expand the population by tens of thousands and those who would build a Trumpian wall is a middle ground of sensible, sustainable, restrained immigration.

Home Affairs and its advisors in the Population Employment Advisory Panel are tasked with finding that balance and using the law both to grow the island economy and balance its population make-up.

In doing so, there will always be winners and losers.