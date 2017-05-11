Is it right to hail the digital sector as a credible way of diversifying the economy should the worst happen and the island loses the finance industry? Horace Camp isn’t convinced

WE HAVE this week finished celebrating what our parents and grandparents considered as Guernsey’s finest moment, namely surviving five years of occupation and coming through it battered but still culturally intact. How long it will be before the memory of their courage, suffering and defiance will be morphed into a perverted and untrue depiction of collaboration, anti-semitism and corruption is up to us. I for one have a pretty fair understanding, warts and all, of the events of those years and I say Good Old Guernsey, you made us proud.

The years 1940-45 teach us not only about fortitude and courage but also important economic lessons and in particular how to adapt to economies that change in the blink of an eye.

Our States of Guernsey spends countless man hours and taxpayers’ money contemplating our future and planning for all eventualities.

How would we cope with an almost overnight collapse of the principal pillars of our economy and a simultaneous collapse in the population? In 1940, the growing and tourism industries died and thousands left, all in less than a week. Over the next few years they were replaced mainly by servicing an occupying force which was our only source of income. Then in 1945 it all changed again and pre-war industries had to be kickstarted, supported by a ruined infrastructure. And all this without a plan written in the 1920s forecasting the state of our economy and demographics right into the 1950s.

Like US Marines, we improvise, adapt and overcome. We always have and I see no reason why we will not continue doing so in the future.

I do support our current States in planning to mitigate catastrophic economic events such as the death of finance. Looking at ways of encouraging economic diversification is a good thing.

Turning that good governance into a smokescreen to convince us that not only can we afford current expenditure but that we can also step up the rate and magnitude of spending without fear of adverse consequences is something I can’t accept.

Reading that the expanding digital economy will generate significant extra tax, a far remove from digital providing the diversification safety net should finance up and go, touched a nerve and has made me fear that any hole in our accounts can be filled by Diane Abbot-style numerical forecasts. Need £15m. more tax in five years to fill a hole? Then invent a digital economy, independent of finance and employing 5,000 more people without reducing the labour force in other sectors.

If we need £30m., just make that 10,000 more staff.

And that leads me on to, what is a digital economy? Does anyone know? If I have a hedge veg stall which accepts PayPal, is my business growing, retail or digital? If it is digital and all my crops are eaten by locusts, is my business safe because I diversified into digital?

If I develop a hedge veg app and take a percentage of sales, will my digital business save me when the locusts have cleared all island crops?

Do we diversify and reduce our risks by digitising the sector we are diversifying from as an insurance policy? If all our trust companies become paperless with the support of the new digital businesses, will that help us to survive if all the trust companies leave?

I’m imagining an island with fantastic digital skills where the digital economy and finance share a symbiotic relationship. And then finance dies. Will digital save us as the income tax from 7,000 well-paid workers disappears into thin air and a significant proportion move onto a benefit lifestyle?

Did the industries serving the growing industry keep us afloat when the great tomato crop failed forever? No, it was the completely uncorrelated finance industry that saved the day.

Luckily for us, finance was then a relatively low-skill-requirement sector and a generation who could’ve been tomato pickers segued easily into office jobs.

I’d very much like to see the States move back to supporting uncorrelated diversification of industries as part of its good governance role to protect us. I can’t see how creating meaningless and almost impossible to define industries such as ‘digital’ is actually helping us at all. I’m getting concerned that we are getting double and triple reporting, which plays into the hands of our spending deputies.

Our focus should be on foreign earnings. This island leaches money like a sieve. Just about everything we need has to be bought in and once that money goes to Amazon we will never see it again. If we had no earnings from outside the island, how long would it take for the money to run out?

If our new digital business is funded not from new money flowing into the economy but by secondhand money circulated by finance and its employees, then I’m arguing that isn’t the diversification we seek.

What we need is several new industry sectors, hopefully paying more than finance, which sell their services outside the island and can easily accommodate finance-skilled staff should the great crash occur.

Is that too much to ask?

Of course it is. That’s why the States has moved to a new definition of diversification and the smokescreen of digital.

I’m quite happy for them to encourage entrepreneurship, invest wisely in infrastructure and inspire our young, but it is quite wrong to paint a utopian picture for political gain. Next time, don’t pluck an extra tax figure out of thin air but show me from where the new money will be flowing into the island.

Think balance of payments and link it always to diversifying the current source of foreign earnings.

No more Abbott-nomics, please.