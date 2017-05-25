The St Pier Plan delivers... but for how long?

The 2016 Assembly has a four-year mandate and, rather than bonfires, its first priority should have been a four-year plan. Relying on timescales directed by previous incumbents to feed the civil service sausage machine leads to a Billet-led system, not one guided by policy. And it’s no longer fit for purpose, says Horace Camp

I OFTEN chuckle at the things they get up to in the UK but over the past week or so I’ve begun to wonder if sometimes they do things better than us. Take, for example, manifestos. I’ve read them all and I still don’t know if Mrs May had to use an outside toilet at her father’s vicarage. Without even basic essential information like this it would be impossible to select the right kind of politician to lead us.

Their manifestos are a sort of plan setting out a vision of where they see the UK going and a five-year plan of what they will do to keep the country on path to achieve it. This gives their electorate something denied us here, which is to choose the vision and path they would like the government to follow.

Apparently there isn’t only one vision for Future UK and it is likely that over a 20-year period the vision adopted will change every five or so years, and so will the plan to achieve it. Strange concepts for us who have chosen One Vision, One Plan to guide us.

When I say ‘chosen’, it isn’t, of course, our job to choose our vision or our plan. A random selection of representatives in 2015 directed another random selection of representatives elected in 2016 to define our Vision of the Future. You know the one, it’s going to make us happy by 2036. A reasonable aim which can be measured by reduction in the prescription of anti-depressants.

Now, one year into their four-year political life, they are ready to discuss the five-year plan. How nice of this Assembly to provide the next one with a plan to follow for the first two years. Perhaps the UK could benefit from this rollover plan and a new government could just keep the last government’s policies until they’ve had plenty of time to create the next five-year plan with at least a two-year policy roll over.

Or perhaps not.

I’m all for a plan and I fully understand that if we don’t have a political system which has one ready to run on the first day a new Assembly meets then the Civil Service has to fill the void, because for them there is no political four-year cycle. A five-year plan that overlaps Assemblies is the nearest thing we will ever get to a long-term vision.

However, we do have a four-year political cycle and no one Assembly can bind another. Let’s be honest, how many deputies seek election to follow someone else’s plan or vision? This is the reason all previous attempts to set a strategic plan for the States to follow have never succeeded.

Our 20-year vision of austerity and watching the pennies suits us now, but will it post-Brexit? Perhaps we will take more risks to keep our economy buoyant by pumping money into it while borrowing is cheap? Who knows, but do we want to elect a new States in 2020 with its hands tied by policies that need to change on the fly for us to succeed?

The current Policy & Resource draft plan, released this week, is crafted in the image of Deputy St Pier as much as the Tory manifesto reflects Prime Minister May. It is a plan for today, a good plan, a plan for this Assembly, but I can’t see it surviving beyond 2020. Even more of a worry is if the Vision/Plan becomes ingrained in our system it may make us slower to react when our vision needs to change to meet the demands of a changing world.

The 2016 Assembly may think it will rule forever but it has a four-year mandate. Its first priority should have been a four-year plan. Like a papal election, new deputies should be locked in the Royal Court until they have drafted a ‘Queen’s speech’ plan of action for their government.

Relying upon timescales directed by previous Assemblies which feed the civil service sausage machine and thus lead to a Billet-, not policy-led, system is a strategy no longer fit for purpose. Perhaps then precious months of a four-year term will not be spent focusing more on bonfires than a plan of action.

It strikes me that for the 2020 election, perhaps we could ask the civil service to produce a manifesto for the first year of the new Assembly based on Billet timetables and the Policy & Resource Plan. Candidates could then give us an indication of how they will vote before we vote for them.

Island-wide voting, if it survives the attempt to sink it, could be the catalyst that gives us political parties, real manifestos and executive government with a four-year plan from day one.

We are at a political crossroads. We have done pretty well up to now by letting the technocrats direct the island and leaving the deputies to focus on the important trivia of island life. The Bonfire of the Vanities strategy. However, we have entered the age of the career politician and we can’t assume they will not want to take over at some time in the future.

Until then I’m willing to accept that the UK system is not right for us yet and the Policy & Resource plan may be a bit of a dog’s dinner, but it’s the best we’ve got. We need a plan and the St Pier Plan delivers.

Be interesting to see how much his fellow deputies redraft it on the back of their fag packets.