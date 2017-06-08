Consensus may, in fact, be the best form of government

Maybe it’s all the election coverage he’s been watching that’s responsible for his epiphany, but Horace Camp has had a change of political heart

BINGE watching the UK general election campaigning has had an amazing effect upon me. It has changed my view on several things, like the impartiality of the BBC and the dire depths to which the quality of UK politics has sunk.

Wondering if I was being unfair and with the amazing resource of the internet to call upon, I set out to prove if past politicians were really better than today’s lot. At first listening to great speeches made, mostly, by great men on YouTube I was initially certain I had called it right. Tony Benn, Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, even Tony Blair seemed to stand head and shoulders above both May and Corbyn.

But then it occurred to me that since say, 1940, there have been thousands of UK politicians who will have made hundreds of speeches yet only a handful are inspirational enough to make it to YouTube.

Could it be that the UK has been run by some pretty mediocre politicians for a very long time and only a very thin layer of quality rises to the top at times of extreme need?

How could that happen? Why would the people of England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland vote for these people?

Is it because the candidates have been through a party political selection machine which sets out to find clones of their ideal? And in fact there are some parts of the UK where if the most talented politician with the ability to lead people to, say, Deputy St Pier’s utopian vision was standing as an independent, she would have no chance. If everyone’s grandfather had always voted Labour, then even if the Labour candidate was a lemur it would win the seat.

Yes, I’ve changed my mind about party politics for Guernsey.

Let’s stick to the measure of the man or woman brave enough to throw their bonnets into the ring. No pre-election screening removing the wild cards, the troublemakers, the eccentric and every other character imperfection of candidates for us. Let us choose and not let puppet masters manipulate us.

Consensus may, in fact, be the best form of government. Imagine if President Trump’s tweets had to be approved by a majority of both chambers of Congress. They would still be cuckoo, but mostly harmless, and they would appear 18 months after the incident which prompted them.

I’ve also become convinced that our system of polite politics is right for us. Character assassination may be more effective than reasoned argument in winning votes, but it isn’t very nice and isn’t for us.

Given that two of the pillars, party politics and gloves-off debates, of my improved system of government now lie in shattered pieces, only the two pillars of island-wide voting and executive government remain.

And I’m starting to question both of them. Island-wide voting needs a party system with a pre-defined plan, or manifesto, of how it will govern over the next four years. No party system, no IWV, therefore pillar three has now tumbled and I no longer support IWV.

An executive without a plan is effectively rule by decree. An executive form of government would work if year one of the Assembly was a consensus government with the single task of producing a three-year plan and electing an executive to implement it.

That could work, but no consensus government could ever produce a coherent plan capable of being implemented in three years. See the current Policy and Resource Plan as an example. Yes, there goes pillar number four.

Probably we’ve got the best system of government in the world that suits our community. It may be unique, but we are a unique place.

We have made so many changes that we don’t know if our president is our chief minister, if our committees are departments, the names and responsibilities of our departments or whatever they are called, and what does a chief secretary do? Why does it appear the system of government does need work and why do we spend so much time tweaking it?

I’ve no idea, but I propose we stop messing with it and focus on governing instead.

Perhaps it is time for us to denounce politics, forget the left and right and just run Guernsey to the best of our ability. Time to admit that our ship of state pretty much steers its own course and we probably could manage without a political chamber at all.

If Ebenezer Le Page was charged with building our ship of state he’d keep to budget, build a hardy vessel that could handle the toughest seas but wouldn’t be showy. He’d keep it in good repair and he wouldn’t feel ashamed to berth it next to the Harmony of the Seas.

Our problem is that Ebenezers like me are perfectly satisfied with the SS Sarnia. She was built with us in mind and functionally and pragmatically designed to meet our purse.

But people who’ve sailed on the Harmony of the Seas are a little ashamed of her. Bit by bit she is upgraded with over-specified, state-of-the-art components. She does little more and in fact groans under the gold plating and marble veneers. More money is poured in to add features to keep her on a par with ships a thousand times larger.

Every world-leading innovative device plugged in adds a bit more weight, making her settle deeper in the water. But it doesn’t matter, more islanders can be drafted to man the pumps to keep her afloat. After all, what is our purpose but to keep our government from sinking while it pursues its ambition to make Guernsey the equal of the greatest countries on Earth.

Hang on a moment, aren’t we sort of happy being Hicksville? Surely if we wanted all the benefits of a big city we’d emigrate to one. Are we becoming an Alderney, a small community that thinks it should have all the facilities of a large one?

Deputy St Pier, what about ripping up your plan and writing one that Guernsey can afford to implement without adding to the stresses of daily life? One which lowers our cost of living, makes housing affordable, makes children affordable and makes Guernsey a happy place to live.