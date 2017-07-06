It’s a plan, but it’s not the right one

After thoroughly depressing himself by listening to the States debate the four-year P&R plan, Horace Camp is pleased that finally, 14 months after the election, one is in place. But, he warns, it’s not perfect...

WHETHER or not you subscribe to the view that there is or ever was a Chinese curse which translates as ‘May you live in interesting times’, you must surely agree we do live in interesting times – and it is a curse, not a blessing.

It is impossible to open a newspaper, listen to the news or read your Twitter timeline without discovering something new to be concerned or anxious about. And that on top of the anxiety- producing constants of Brexit, Trump, climate change, Putin and Corbyn.

What can we in Guernsey do to restore global confidence? Absolutely nothing, exactly the same as we can do to reverse or even halt global climate change, which is zero, zip, zilch, nada. But there is something we can do and that is to prepare ourselves to be in a good position to adapt positively to whatever these interesting times throw at us.

It was with this positive attitude in mind that I elected, voluntarily, to listen to what turned out to be an excruciatingly tedious debate, occasionally made more interesting by occasional flashes of animosity, to agree Policy & Resources’ four-year plan.

I could have put up with it if the outcome was a plan which acknowledged the current interesting times we find ourselves in and determined how we plan to protect ourselves until everyone settles down and the world becomes uninteresting again.

What did I hear? I heard the tiny number of people who represent us basically squabbling over how to share out the cake provided by the rest of us and finding it was too small to satisfy them all. Like any playground argument, they soon divided into two gangs, with one fighting to force us to bake a bigger cake and the other to share the cake unevenly with it getting all the big slices.

Possibly without the presiding officer channelling Professor Severus Snape, the whole thing would’ve descended into chaos. To give the deputy Bailiff credit, he devised and implemented on the fly a voting system which was slick and efficient. The sort of problem solver we need in the Assembly, not presiding over it.

This may not be the worst States ever, I can’t decide yet because it hasn’t actually done much to be measured by, but it’s certainly not the friendliest States ever. When we have such a ridiculously low number of deputies, it doesn’t bode well if their personal politics prevents working together for our best interests.

A plan was finally cobbled together. The Corbynista amendments were defeated and the small ‘c’ conservatives who have been in power since 1947 won the day. But what sort of plan is it? I say it’s not the one we need.

We once upon a time valued our independence and knew it was a fragile thing. We knew then that the way to keep it was to be fiscally prudent because the day we go cap in hand to the UK to bail us out, we become the Isle of Wight. We are fiscally prudent when we run a surplus, properly fund our pension obligations and maintain our rainy day fund.

To the lefties here, becoming the Isle of Wight 2 gives them all they are arguing for – higher income tax, VAT, capital taxes etc, etc. Perhaps that’s the Yerby plan?

Clearly we are not fiscally prudent and no matter the sterling efforts of a few, including deputies St Pier and Soulsby, there is no clear sign that the majority of our politicians believe in being so.

The new plan takes for granted that the States’ revenues have to increase. The argument between left and right was purely about how much. Talk of diversifying the tax base is absolute nonsense because there is only one pot of money to tax, albeit it can be taxed in several ways. In the main, if the States of Guernsey takes a bigger share of the pot the people of Guernsey are left with a smaller pot.

We can also be absolutely certain that government will grow by absorbing the extra tax and the next plan will rack taxation up even further. Thenardier’s Master of the House lyrics are probably in the P&R plan somewhere. Or Mister Madoff was hired as a consultant to explain that as long as money keeps coming in, the States of Guernsey can continue to grow.

I think it was Deputy Langlois who referred to me as a grumpy old man – and he is right. Ever since I’ve started to take an interest in local politics (2012 was the year) I’ve become grumpier and grumpier. I see no planning for a soft landing when the inevitable crash occurs. I see smoke and mirror accounting, perfectly legal, trying to persuade me we are running a surplus. I see deliberate policies of neglect in, say, routine maintenance to further convince me we are running a surplus.

I see calls for tax diversification as a sort of robbing Peter to pay Paul. I see continual changes in the system of government making the system worse by concentrating too much in too few hands. I can’t for the life of me see why environmentalists are given the Environment Department or why coastal maintenance, in fact all maintenance, isn’t with a properly funded maintenance department.

The P&R debate convinced me that many deputies stand to pursue their own agendas, not that of the Assembly. The only worthwhile rationale for the P&R plan is that now all deputies should be behind it at committee level. If they oppose it on committee then they need to stand down or be removed. Only when they sit as the executive in the Assembly can they personally go off piste. Who thinks that will happen?

When the 2020 Assembly throws out this P&R plan and wastes 14 months, like this one, coming up with a plan of their own, I’d like to see new assumptions. The first being we must protect Guernsey if the world goes to hell on a donkey cart. We do that by assuming we have reached peak wealth and therefore government spending cannot increase and probably will decrease. To avoid a hard landing, we must have reserves and be as free of debt and other liabilities as is humanly possible. The second thing is we must only focus on the first thing.

The P&R plan is better than nothing and will work best if Gavinomics are still in vogue after the 2020 election and we decide that austerity actually means austerity.

In the meantime I’m remaining a grumpy old Guernseyman because Deputy Brehaut et al have not managed to pull their woollen bobble hats over my eyes, nor has Deputy St Pier delivered the plan he knows he should be presenting.

If the P&R plan ever gets printed it needs to have Guernsey’s battle cry, Diex Aix, printed in large red letters on every page. For those who don’t know, it means ‘God help us’.