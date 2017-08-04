Innovation… the final frontier

Guernsey has traditionally prospered by refusing to run with the herd and staying one step ahead – so why, asks Horace Camp, is industry and government accepting a slide into managed decline when we need innovation more than ever before?

BACK in the day my job was to knock on doors begging for work. Whenever I managed to get my foot in the door and before they managed to push me back into the street, I would frantically explain to whoever would listen why Guernsey was a great place to do business. Every now and then someone would take pity and let me in to explain more.

Invariably I would be ushered into a massive meeting room with a huge polished mahogany board table surrounded by two dozen chairs. This was the first test, which chair would I choose while waiting for the very important person to find time to see me? The second test was whether to help myself to the variety of refreshments placed to tempt me. After the incident of the exploding bottle, the water-stained board table and a fair imitation of a wet T-shirt contestant, I made it a rule to wait for the host.

The great man would enter, it was always a man in those days, choose the most dominating seat while slipping his diamond encrusted Rolex off his wrist and placing it before him thus indicating to me how valuable was his time. With his eyes constantly on the smooth motion of the second hand, I would do my best to explain all of Guernsey’s unique offerings, of which there were actually none.

That is until 1995 when we invented something. We invented the protected cell company and thus began the legend of innovative Guernsey. Our pitch became one of nimbleness of mind and process. We had the ear of the executive and legislative branches of our government and, like Archie the Inventor from Balamory, all we needed was a few bits and pieces of ideas and we could create anything.

We are still promoting that story 22 years later and we are still using the PCC as evidence of it.

Meanwhile in Luxembourg they are building a space industry. Mankind, having exploited much of this planet, is now looking to outer space to deliver the never-ending supply of wealth a capitalist system requires. A single asteroid ruthlessly mined could deliver trillions of dollars of profits, and while we may not have the technology now, we aren’t the sort of race to ignore vast wealth that is almost within our reach.

Who owns all those asteroids, you may ask? Well, if you establish your space exploration company in Luxembourg, you can be sure that under Luxembourg law you own anything you mine out there and can bring home to Earth.

Luxembourg has already done well out of space having introduced satellite-friendly legislation over 30 years ago, which is probably why they are taking notice of future developments. Sometimes you need to play the long game.

The problem with running a marathon is that it takes a long time to run from start to finish. In political and economic terms, Luxembourg’s new law is definitely a marathon. Sprints are more exciting to watch and keep those of us with short attention spans interested. Examples of sprints in political and economic terms would be bonfires and tank walls.

Our government is quite definitely a sprinter. If it ever was interested in marathons it has now decided that given the inevitable and irreversible effects of ageing, it’s best to focus on short events.

This is a tragedy.

Firstly, because the decline it seeks to manage will happen only because it doesn’t follow the ‘use it or lose it’ advice of fitness professionals. Do not accept decline is inevitable, keep pushing for even greater results, even greater records. There is no hope if hope has been surrendered.

Secondly, because we are blessed with natural resources that are on the cusp of being exploitable for our benefit and for the benefit of all. Sea, sun and wind, from which we have extracted much wealth in the past, are almost ready to deliver again, but we seem to have no desire to invest in our longer-term future. Why is this?

Finally, because we are blessed with an infrastructure and human capital that is able to adapt to the needs of a fast changing world. Just as Luxembourg has considered that space is an unregulated environment calling for laws and regulations, we should also be looking for new opportunities.

Instead we just keep trying to get more out of the poor old donkey. For 40 years of finance, transformation was the only constant. If the death of each raison d’etre for the industry had killed it, then it would have died with Exchange Control in 1979.

It kept going through every apocalyptic event because of faith that it would. But now?

The shape of finance has become frozen. Increasingly our regulations favour the type of business we have over other types of business. Everyone looks for more of the same when once the drive was to find something new. It was a common saying that ‘if you can get the first of its kind then the rest will follow’ and it was proven to be correct time and time again.

You may or may not be familiar with the term ‘contrarian’. The contrarian does the opposite of the crowd. When the crowd buys, the contrarian sells, and so on.

In my opinion Guernsey people are by nature contrarian and we have mostly prospered by being so. Not always, but mostly.

Now as the States of Guernsey and our principal industry are more and more preparing for a hard landing and a long and painful managed decline, I suggest we take a punt on our penchant for contrarianism by being bold and going for broke.

To finance I say find us something new, it’s time to boldly go where none have gone before. Engage with the politicians to get the support you will need when you shock the regulators with something out of this world.

To the politicians, I say don’t focus all your time on the sprints. Marathon season is upon us now and sowing the seeds to harvest in 10 years’ time may not feel as satisfying as installing groynes in a beautiful bay, but we probably need it more.

We expect to be managing decline in a land of the old, but I say let’s not accept that prognosis. It’s time for us to live long and prosper.