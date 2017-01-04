Police range is a work in progress

I HAVE just been told the following: The area in front of Fort Le Marchant that, in the summer was re-landscaped, ruining the area, so that the police could have a firing range, is, apparently, not able to be used for safety reasons. The cost of this procedure, I am told, was some £750,000, although this might be an exaggeration, building a bank for the marksmen to fire from, etc. The bank was built too high, so, should stray bullets go over the top of the fort and out to sea, they would be a danger to fishermen and pleasure craft.

There are also other concerns. I don’t recall seeing anything in the Press regarding this procedure being proposed.

There is a firing range under the police station, and relevant authorities were contacted so that it was, supposedly, built to the correct specifications, but it can’t be used as, when weapons were fired, the noise from them interfered with the computers.

Editor’s footnote.

Guernsey Police replies:

‘The range is still in the process of being redeveloped.

‘While the construction element began in 2015 and was completed earlier this year, more work is needed to help local vegetation establish.

‘This was a condition of the planning approval received for the work and therefore the range is not yet operational as a result.

‘The project will cost in the region of £175,000.

‘Work continues to help the local vegetation establish and the hope is that the range will be operational by mid-2017.

‘In the meantime, authorised firearms officers continue to travel off-island for certain elements of their training.

‘Please note that there is no shooting range under the police station.

‘The property store had previously been designed to provide a close quarters range for handguns only, but due to noise and fumes concerns it was deemed inappropriate for this use.’