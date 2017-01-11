Education members must seek re-election to earn their spot on committee

WHEN opening the general debate on the future structure of secondary education on 30 November, Deputy Le Pelley informed the Assembly that there remained ‘a difference of view’ across his Committee for Education, Sport & Culture about what type of selective or non-selective education system would best serve the Bailiwick. Just over a month before, he admitted on the radio that the divisions within his committee on this matter were a ‘bit more complicated than you might think’. He revealed that the split was not ‘three vs two, it’s two, one, one, one.’ And soon after that revelation it was disclosed that even he and Deputy David De Lisle, both staunch supporters of retaining selection, disagreed over their preferred method for revising the 11-plus test papers.

Consequently the Education committee found itself in the precarious position of being divided into the ultimate five-way split. Five apparently irreconcilable stances had been adopted, with each committee member trusting that their solution would resolve the question of selective or non-selective admissions to our secondary schools.

A little while later the committee’s discord reduced marginally to a four-way split, but only as a result of Deputy Marc Leadbeater’s principled decision to resign on 11 December.

Reaching a stable consensus on this crucial educational issue has proved to be an elusive goal for the committee. For the remaining quartet of members it is still a work in progress, even though 200-plus days have elapsed since they took office. And, with little prospect that this fragile collaboration will morph into a unified team approach, the whole enterprise appears at risk.

Such dividedness has necessarily had a destabilising effect on the committee’s performance. In particular its majority view has flip-flop-flipped from pro selection to non-selection and, more surprisingly, back again to pro selection. News of the latest switch in committee consensus only trickled into the public domain shortly before the first day of debate.

However this situation was not what Deputy Le Pelley had anticipated. Back in May 2016, during the Q&A phase of the presidential election, Deputy Le Pelley was asked to envisage his management style if he were to be elected Education, Sport & Culture president. He sketched out an approach which included being a ‘leader among equals’. Further, he predicted that under his leadership the committee would ‘move on together as one unit’.

Despite all that’s happened since their election, Deputy Le Pelley has repeatedly assured the public that the committee are a ‘very good team’.

The Education committee, I believe, is displaying disunity with respect to its principal educational challenge, i.e. the transformation of the current selective secondary education system into an inclusive, all-ability one. And for the sake of a generation of children in the Bailiwick, this must not become a case of looking back at what might have been.

Ominously, in a radio interview soon after the Assembly voted to endorse the extant resolution introducing non-selection, Deputy Le Pelley stated: ‘I think that it is a mistake. I think Guernsey will rue the day. I think we’ve lost an excellent school of learning, or will do over the next six or seven years.’

His very own words cast doubt about his ability and/or willingness to successfully deliver on the extant resolution.

Ample evidence has now surfaced showing the committee’s fragmentation over the 11-plus selection issue since its inaugural meeting on 18 May 2016. And this demonstrates that the committee would really struggle to lead this major change in the education system.

Given these circumstances, it’s baffling that a change in the composition of this very conflicted committee has to be sought through a formal motion of no confidence. The four members left could resign en bloc and then individually seek fresh mandates, if they so wish. If successfully re-elected, this would vindicate their claim for being included on the Education committee.

JON LANGLOIS,

Le Couogn, Vale.