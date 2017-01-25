UK figures show grammar schools work

OFFICIAL data released by the department for Education show that 94 per cent of children at Grammar Schools have made good progress by the time they are 16, compared with less than half (49 per cent) of students at non-selective schools. These figures are a boost for Theresa May’s plans to overturn the ban on grammar schools imposed by Labour some 20 years ago.

Gareth Johnson, leading the campaign for grammars, said the figures highlight very clearly that academic children flourish in this environment. ‘We shouldn’t try to pretend that all kids are the same, we need diversity in education and grammars are an important part.’ Dominic Raab said that ‘academically-gifted children must not be held back by dogmatic objections of the left-leaning educational establishment.

Can any deputy explain why they have chosen to deny our brightest children the education that will serve them and therefore our island best?

Is it not strange and inconsistent that none of our deputies appear to be against selection and high achievement in the world of sport?

First the Grammar School... what next? Where will our high-achieving Elizabeth, Ladies’ and Blanchelande colleges stand?

JENNIE DOREY,

Les Queux, Ruette des Effards,

Castel, GY5 7DQ.