GFA ruined women’s football fottball

SO THE Guernsey Football Association are saddened to have to announce the Ladies Muratti will not be taking place this year because of the lack of availability of suitable qualified players. The players have to be affiliated to the GFA and signed to play for a local club. The GFA have forgotten to mention the fact that it is because of their incompetence and wish to destroy ladies football in the first place that has led these people, who only wanted to enjoy and play the game, to walk away from them.

The ladies, who successfully ran their own football league for years before the dictatorship at the GFA at the time (and by the way there is no change in attitude there) decided (like they did and are doing with the social leagues) they wanted to crush them. They (the ladies) were offered all sorts of carrots to join the association, like they would be able to play on all the GFA pitches, the fixtures would be sorted for them, they would have referees provided and so on. What followed was the ladies were left with games that referees did not turn up for (and no one could ever get to the bottom of that one in respect of whether an official had been appointed or the person just did not turn up).

I also remember the GFA at the time issuing the warning that the ladies were breaking the law and were not allowed to play football in June and July, which were the months the ladies league ran through.

I remember this very well as on hearing this I suggest the ladies go back and ask when the European and World Cup football tournaments were played if playing football was against the law.

The ladies also had a very successful two division, five-a-side league as well as the many teams in their two division, 11-a-side league. This was all ruined by the GFA. They were belittled by the 11-a-side game being reduced to a nine-a-side game and in the end the GFA got what they wanted and the ladies turned their back on the sport they loved. Eventually these football-loving ladies turned to Ormer FC for help. Now, like the young lads who are doing so well, they are up and running again. Not only up and running but totally respected. They are well coached and not lied to either. Their football has stepped up with the time and ability of the Ormer coaching staff given to them.

Perhaps the GFA should look at changing their stance on making money before educating and truly promoting football. Anyway, if the Ormer teams are affiliated to the FA and the GFA are affiliated to the FA why should they not be able to play for their island team? After all, the FA have selected players to play for England who were affiliated to Italian and German leagues. I suppose the answer would come back they are all affiliated to FIFA, but is that not the same as our ladies and boys all being affiliated to the FA, whichever team they wish to play for in whatever league?

It’s time for the dictatorship to end in sport and politics on this island.

I mean, look at the schools. Not only are people having to trek across the island to take their children to school, but the more they close and get closer to having/ending up with only two schools on the island, the more they are also crushing the competition of these children in sports challenging each other from other schools in league and cup games. Not like my time, when we looked forward to playing a variety of schools but instead only a couple of games a year. I can see the sports master now looking at the challenges ahead for the football season. Right, lads, we have two league games, one home and one away, and we have the cup final.

It must surely be time these people running sport and education on this island realised they are ruining the whole setup for the sake of dictatorship.

Democratic island – don’t make me laugh please. I know there will be people doing cartwheels after reading this. If you are one, then step back and take a look – because it means you are one of those willing to destroy what we had or have still got. I expect a backlash from the above but to be honest I don’t care. It is all sadly very true – and like Enoch Powell and his political predictions that were ignored, I put all this out there many years ago and no one listened, and to be honest they still won’t.

ROD HAMON,

5, Rosemount,

Mont Arrive,

St Peter Port,

GY1 2AF.

Editor’s footnote: The GFA declined to comment.