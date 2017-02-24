Thank you for your clarity, GFA

I THANK the GFA for at last (in these pages on 11 February) producing a clear statement as to what it thinks its responsibilities for local football are, stating that as the governing body for affiliated football in the Bailiwick, it has an extensive remit to oversee the development and administration of the game.

Given however that the ‘Guernsey Football League Management Committee LBG’ is now running the leagues, and an LBG by definition has its own legal identity, it is difficult to see how the GFA can claim to have such an extensive remit.

Almost behind the scenes, something seismic seems to be happening to football generally and I’m not sure it’s for the better. Some of the dictat coming out of the centre gives me the impression that some people won’t be happy until players/coaches/fans and officials alike all go through the 90 minutes with Stepford Wives smiles on their faces.

I also offer the thought that the reason that many teams field weak teams in the English FA Cup has rather more to do with clubs sticking two fingers up to the FA because they are thoroughly fed up with them, than it has to do with resting players.

The FA also recently issued a statement saying that it would compensate any victims of historic sexual abuse who had not been protected by the FA. Why? What has it got to do with the FA? Surely it should be the individuals, the clubs or the Football League paying any compensation.

Now we have the UK Government saying it has no confidence in the FA and it will force change through legislation if necessary. I can see why it might take a dim view of the FA, but accusing it of not bringing about change isn’t one of them; as I have already said, the FA has overseen far too much change in recent times for many people’s liking. And, as usual, we’re not told what sort of change the Government seeks to enforce. Technically if the FA were to adopt any guidelines or rules which ran contrary to FIFA or UEFA’s, then England would not be able to enter FIFA or UEFA tournaments. But then again, given the shake-up at the top of FIFA in recent times who knows what political involvement there is.

Back on the local scene, the GFA also mentioned local schools in its statement. I don’t think the reduction in the number of primary and secondary schools will do football or sport in general any favours at competition level. I recall when I was at primary school we had 10 teams in the schools’ league, so you could say around 180 kids could say they had represented their school team and fancied themselves as footballers.

The secondary school league had six teams. Under the new plan for the education system there will be just three schools. How do you have a competitive league lasting one or two terms with just three teams in it? So once again, I seecompetition being taken out of sport.

