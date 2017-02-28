Having more Trumps in the world is not going to help global stability

I WOULD like to reply to your letter, [24 February] ‘Trump Protest’ from Fred Kilpatrick. Why do you presume that the Jersey deputy is ‘wasting Jersey taxpayers’ money’? Have you spoken to him to check your facts before you make assumptions? At 63 you flatter me by calling me a ‘young woman’. Nor was I just looking on as I was one of the speakers. I don’t know at which protest you were, but I saw as many young men as women (two of whom were speakers).

It does have a lot to do with Guernsey; the world is now too small for us to behave as if we are an insulated little island. It affects me as I was born in Mauritius (a partly Muslim country) and I worry that if I were ever to go to America I might not be allowed in, as I have the country of my birth on my passport.

You say we need more Trumps in the world. Do you really want more men in positions of authority who lie, just to stir things up, about what has happened in other countries (Sweden), who thinks it’s OK to grope women, who some say is a ‘business man’ so will sort things out? I do not want a business man who has no experience of politics and who has been bankrupt four times to be in charge of any country. As for going to see what happens to women in parts of the world we are defending; why do you think just because we are protesting about Trump, ergo we think that what is happening in countries such as Saudi Arabia is acceptable; it is not acceptable, it is immoral and cruel. However, it doesn’t surprise me. What is happening in America does surprise and sadden me, so I feel my protesting against Trump will get me a lot further than any protest against the Saudis etc. Also how dare you presume that these ‘young women’ haven’t been to help in these areas of the world. Have you spoken to them?

Now for your last point, which I have indeed been thinking about, ‘that we all need protecting from the people who blow people up and themselves’. Do you really think that what he is doing is going to stop a determined terrorist from getting into the country? Would it have helped prevent the 9/11 atrocity? What might save lives is if guns were taken off Americans. The number of Americans killed by their fellow Americans far, far, far outweighs the number killed by any terrorist. So I hope you, Mr Kilpatrick, will also think again and not make so many assumptions when you next put pen to paper.

ZEE LANOE,

Address withheld.