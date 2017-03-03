PUBLISHED: March 3, 2017 4:00 pm Questions about proposed food caddie scheme

I read Nick Mann’s excellent article, ‘Hug a Food Caddie’ (21 February), about how there is still a major need to reduce the amount of waste produced by this island, and the long-term problems which could arise with the constant dragging of feet by the people who are placed in office to deal with this matter. This article raised the subject of the collection and recycling of food waste, possibly by the introduction of food caddies. While this on the face of it seems like a good idea, I have some qualms about the exact working of this type of recycling scheme. Firstly, how many times a week will this form of waste be collected? The current system with the collection of paper and plastics – every other week – will not work with food waste, given the issues of decay and the likelihood the waste will attract rodents.