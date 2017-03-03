Questions about proposed food caddie scheme
I read Nick Mann’s excellent article, ‘Hug a Food Caddie’ (21 February), about how there is still a major need to reduce the amount of waste produced by this island, and the long-term problems which could arise with the constant dragging of feet by the people who are placed in office to deal with this matter. This article raised the subject of the collection and recycling of food waste, possibly by the introduction of food caddies. While this on the face of it seems like a good idea, I have some qualms about the exact working of this type of recycling scheme. Firstly, how many times a week will this form of waste be collected? The current system with the collection of paper and plastics – every other week – will not work with food waste, given the issues of decay and the likelihood the waste will attract rodents.
Secondly, while householders with access to a garage or outbuildings might be able to store food waste away from the home, how will this be dealt with by the large number of people who live in apartments, flats or bedsits, where space is restricted – something that becomes even more of an issue during the summer months?
Thirdly, there are areas, specifically within Town, where household rubbish is collected from certain central points, which for the main part causes little trouble, but which is going to be a much bigger issue when a large number of empty food caddies are being blown around the streets and car parks – or will they be weighted down to combat this particular problem? Perhaps it would be worth Mr Mann looking into this matter, as I am sure he will be able to discover some interesting answers from the planners.
JON RUTHVEN,
Flat 11, Les Gravees Court, Les Gravees,
St Peter Port, GY1 1RL.