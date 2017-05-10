RNLI should respect its brave crews

WE HAVE all heard of the dispute regarding the Jersey lifeboat crew, but it appears there is considerable dissatisfaction among lifeboat crews in many areas – Brighton was one I heard of recently. From what I hear, the Jersey crew responded to what their coxswain judged to be an emergency when Jersey Harbours wanted to send their tug out and charge a considerable commercial towing fee. He took the view that a vessel drifting without power towards rocks was a good reason to launch and I cannot see any sensible person disagreeing with that. It is interesting that someone from Jersey Harbours has since left for ‘family reasons’.

Anyway, it appears that the RNLI are putting more and more on their volunteers and this is leading to unhappiness. At the end of the day, these men do not have to put their lives on the line, turning out in treacherous conditions, and I have heard of very well qualified skippers being made to start from the bottom with absolutely no regard for their considerable years of maritime experience. It is clear to me that if the RNLI do not start getting the men behind them, then as an organisation they will fail. It is clear that those in power there, getting considerable salaries, need to get back to grass-roots level and rebuild the trust with the volunteers. I have to say I am 100% behind the Jersey crew and the RNLI should be ashamed that such brave men are being treated in such a fashion.

TREVOR HOCKEY,

Trev’s Motorcycles.

Editor’s footnote: The RNLI did not wish to comment.