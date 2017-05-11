Is there a hidden agenda behind office relocations?

SO, THE States of Guernsey have no money when it comes to helping people here, yet we can send thousands of pounds away to help overseas. Even if that bugs people, surely nothing can get people in need but refused help more irritable than watching our government throw away millions on moving departments from one building to another. Perhaps there is a hidden agenda behind these moves? Could it be that Housing are gearing up to hand over all their houses to the Housing Association? – something that was always questioned from the very first meeting with the association by the States House Tenants’ Action Group. Not only is the move costing a quoted £3m., but it just does not fit in anywhere at any level. Not only is it going to overpopulate a building, but the location and setting of the building is a huge problem and will create overbearing problems for people – and in the main disabled people.

Access to Wheadon House will be a nightmare. This was never thought out properly.

I also remember Deputy Andrew Le Lievre saying in a meeting at Beau Sejour, ‘all this may never happen because we may not have the money to do it’.

My question then was – why bring it to the public’s attention then? The fact it was being put out there was proof enough it had already been decided.

One point put forward in support of the move was that there were more reception areas in Frossard House than needed – but there is more than one reception area in Wheadon House and on different levels.

I am sorry if this upsets anyone – but our government is ruled by a majority of dictators and once again I point out that in a democratic state it is the people that have a say and the majority of the power.

In this case most of the people who have to use these buildings do not want the move to take place – therefore it is about time the government listened to the voice of the people and stopped this move.

I am afraid the people are being driven to a state of anarchy (anarchism being the idea that a government – the state – is unnecessary and harmful). Please listen and be as open and transparent as you say you are. It is not the fact of telling lies – it is the fact that you are not telling the people everything. It is not the fact that you don’t call meetings to discuss things – it is the fact you call the meetings but then dictate at them without actually listening to the people you have invited.

Remember – these are the people who put you in power and they can only take so much.

Once again I would like to point out that all the above is in my opinion and only my opinion. None of the above are words or thoughts of any member of the St Peter Port douzaine.

ROD HAMON,

5, Rosemount, Mont Arrive,

St Peter Port, GY1 2AF.

Editor’s footnote: Paul Whitfield, chief executive, States of Guernsey replies: ‘As part of our programme of work to make better use of publicly-owned buildings, we are spending between £1.5m.-£2m. on adapting Sir Charles Frossard House and Edward T. Wheadon House to be able to accommodate additional staff. Once that work has been completed, the majority of staff from Education Services in Grange Road House and Income Tax from Cornet Street will vacate those buildings and move to Frossard House.

‘This work will free up those two buildings, which are significant capital assets, to be handed to the States Trading Supervisory Board to determine their most appropriate use.

We will also save between £350,000 and £500,000 a year as a reduction in property maintenance and other costs associated with running services from those buildings. This will be a recurring saving.

‘While the primary target was to vacate those two buildings, we also recognised that the moves gave us an opportunity to improve the service our customers receive. As I’m sure many readers will know from their own dealings with the States, there are occasions when you need to interact with us on a face-to-face basis and you may have to visit several buildings to do so. For example, paying a parking ticket in person, or to see someone from social housing, currently takes you to Frossard House, whereas you’d visit Cornet Street to see Income Tax and Edward T. Wheadon House for other services, such as pension enquiries or supplementary benefit.

‘To make things easier for islanders, we took the decision to locate as many of these counter services as possible at Edward T. Wheadon House.

‘While there will be different counters at Edward T. Wheadon House, we believe having them all at one location will make things more convenient for our customers.

‘We are taking a number of steps to improve accessibility to Edward T. Wheadon House, including:

Replacing the public lift, which is 30 years old. The upgrade will conform to modern standards.

We will be providing accessible counters for customers.

Additional parking will be provided in Hospital Lane. We are currently waiting for confirmation on how many spaces.

‘Additionally, we will be seeking advice from ‘Access for All’ as part of the project to see if there are any other steps that can be taken to improve accessibility.

‘The States is also continually looking at ways to reduce footfall and increase access to services online and it is worth highlighting that any benefit claimant with mobility issues can be visited by staff at home. This is the current position and will remain following the changes.’