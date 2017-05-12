Murphy’s column hit below the belt

RE: MIDWEEK Murphy on 3 May 2017. Quote: ‘The grassroots form of the sport is the boxing dinner, in which boozed-up ghouls in dinner suits bay for blood while working-class children smack seven bells out of each other for their perverted pleasure.’ This is a slanderous and ignorant piece of trash writing, highly offensive to the local boxing cognoscenti.

Over £250,000 has been raised by local businessmen, members of the Guernsey Dinner Boxing Club, benefiting many local charities and supporting boxing in Guernsey and Alderney.

You mention local boxers as ‘working- class children’ as if this was a stigma. Not only has our island been built by the working class, our social and family values that make Guernsey admired around the world all come from our working-class roots.

To claim that boxing is for ‘perverted pleasure’ is a poor reflection on you Murphy, or is it a true reflection?

As Master of Ceremonies and former boxer, calling hundreds of my business boxing friends ‘boozed-up ghouls’ leaves me incandescent with rage.

You are a keyboard warrior who ‘floats like a butterfly and stings like one’.

LIAM McKENNA,

Mckenna.dental@cwgsy.net