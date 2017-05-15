Stop whingeing about pavement surfers – most of us are considerate

Re: Guernsey Press articles on Tuesday 9 May 2017, news, page five. A whole page was given over to air the views of the police, a Mrs Nesta Crabb, Kath Leech, unnamed commentators and Deputy Peter Roffey – all of them emphasising the dangers of ‘pavement surfing’. Firstly, in my experience, all of the drivers that I join on Guernsey roads do the natural thing, ‘slow down’, mount the pavement to avoid ‘wide vehicles’ and, yes, there are times where I/we wait for a suitable ‘dip’ in the pavement to re-join the road, but consideration is given.

But to once again be subject to the continuous whinging on this subject from local residents and Peter Roffey, quite frankly, gets my blood boiling.

Secondly, the police have said they are keeping an eye on the situation. Does this mean that some people do not accept their comments?

If the locals are so worried about coming out of their drive, why don’t they do what I did and place a mirror at the end of their drive.

Thirdly, Peter Roffey has ‘proposed an annual width tax, as a replacement for fuel duty, as a way of incentivising the use of narrower cars.’ Absolutely fantastic!

So, let’s work this out, the people, businesses like taxis, hard-working white van men (tradespeople) who have already been ‘screwed’ by the fuel tax, will also be ‘screwed’ when they own or come to purchase a new van that is wider than he wants them to be?

Will Mr Roffey also be considering putting a tax on large tradesman’s tools so they also fit neatly inside Joe’s mini van?

