States needs to admit its new labour laws just aren’t working

HAVE you noticed how some people in the States find it impossible to say sorry or even be wrong? The island has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on so-called experts to tell us how to run the island, yet will not listen to the free advice of on-island experts in the hotel catering trades. These people are at the sharp end of the new labour laws and they are saying these laws are not working. Still they sit at their desks insisting that they are right.

Out of touch or what? Do the States think hoteliers are lying about the situation?

There are hotels with big problems with staffing levels, which makes it harder for the staff they do have.

States members make the laws but are not accountable for them. There is a good chance that when bad things come back to bite bums, they will no longer be States members.

Look at the bad decisions made in the past. To put all the eggs in one basket – banking – with the loss of growing and tourism etc. It was always at best dodgy dealing, and when the EU made noises about lost tax money from hidden accounts in Guernsey, it gave the island a bad smell which won’t go away.

Just wait and see what happens when GB exits the EU. If the island thinks it will be protected by GB, the States members are deluded. It’s every man for themselves when the ship goes down. GB for GB.

There will be tighter controls on banking, which will see an exodus of private banks etc from the island, with the unemployment that goes with it. Perhaps that’s where the States see the new labour for the hotel industry, if we still have one.

All people make mistakes in all walks of life, it is human. Putting them right is the secret.

J. GOULD,

74, Hauteville, St Peter Port.