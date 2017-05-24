PUBLISHED: May 24, 2017 4:00 pm Would width tax hit drivers who keep bigger cars for off-island use?

IN PETER ROFFEY’S socialist world, is it the ‘purchase’ of a wider car that is wrong, or ‘using’ it in Guernsey? If it is the latter, how does he propose to treat people like me – and I am certainly not alone – who use a small car on the island and keep a large car in the garage ready to take off-island when I go on longer trips, say to France, Spain, Portugal or even parts of the UK? Do I get taxed by PR and Co because I have the temerity to actually buy a larger car, even if I do not use it here? Hmm, not sure that sounds very fair.