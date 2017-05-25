Removing L’Ancresse wall is a backwards step

RE. REPAIRING L’Ancresse sea wall. Surely a better way to prevent the sea advancing to the lower populated land beyond the sand dunes can be found than destroying the historic wall that has stood up to the constant punishment from the sea for so many years and has provided the only form of wind shelter available there. The sea has to be prevented from sucking out the material below the wall by the most practical cost-effective means possible.

Placing boulders at the base of the wall and then covering them up with a sand dune could be one such solution, alongside repairing the existing damage, which has been made worse by delayed action.

At L’Eree Bay a concrete wall was built which stopped the sea’s advance, improved the sunbathing there as well as providing some shelter from the wind. Removing the wall at L’Ancresse would be a costly, destructive backwards step to add to a list that includes such decisions as shipping waste to Sweden that could be used to reclaim land here, getting another fleet of large buses not suitable for so many of our roads, flooding the island with unaffordable accommodation etc.

MARK HESSE,

Swallow Apartments,

Les Clotures,

L’Ancresse,

GY3 5AY.