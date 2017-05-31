Island holidays ended by high cost of travel

WE HAVE been visitors to Guernsey for the last 50-plus years, also our family and friends have visited the island and loved it. We have sometimes made two visits a year, staying up to three weeks and enjoying a wonderful Christmas on the island. We are now pensioners and for the last two years we have been unable to holiday on our beloved island of Guernsey.

We know the island has to make a living but, with the high prices of transport to the island, accommodation and car hire, we now find it is far too expensive to visit. It would be sad to see Aurigny go. It is cheaper to fly to Spain than Guernsey, not that we would go to Spain. We would much rather come to Guernsey, a beautiful island with lovely people. Over the years we have made many friends on the island.

The powers that be on the island really need to do something. We hope they do.

KEITH WINSLADE,

