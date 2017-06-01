Repairing wall the cheaper option

IT SEEMS the bill to sort out the sea wall/anti-tank defence at L’Ancresse, whatever version you prefer, is going to be a million quid of taxpayers’ money, when apparently cash is tight. Now, I freely admit that I am not a civil engineer, but I cannot see a repair good for the next 70 years costing that much. A bit of concrete underpinning, some rock armouring and Bob’s your father’s brother. It is well documented that anything to do with Environment will go over budget, just look at the very expensive and unnecessary work at La Salerie, along with three Active Travel Unit staff we managed for years without. Surely by saying it is going to cost £X before you actually go out to tender is pure folly, it instantly pre-empts the pricing structure? Perhaps M&S Engineering, who have done such a good job at the Horseshoe Pool, could put in a tender to repair it?

Anyway, whatever Deputy Brehaut and his Vale deputy spokeswoman say, the majority of feedback I am hearing is that the majority do not wish to see the wall demolished. So, it is incumbent on all those who feel that way to attend the meeting and voice your concerns. Of course it will not make a scrap of difference as our States generally do what the heck they like – many protested about the width and emissions taxes but there are still those deputies trying to bring them in through the back door.

It is alright for Peter Roffey riding around on a scooter, to pontificate about it.

What if he had four or five children to carry around? Might be a different matter then.

So, back to the sea wall, it is a historical feature, would we like to see Fort Grey or Castle Cornet go to ruin?

