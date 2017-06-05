Market crucial to air services, not runway size

IT APPEARS some on the island are prepared to spin any news item to get their way. Last summer, following misleading articles to justify a runway extension, I wrote some comments on your online ‘Your Shout’ [under the name Guernie]. So I would like to put forward some facts and comments to your printed issue:

The air services you get depend on the market, not runway size.

A survey I did last summer showed, Jersey had seasonal services (extra to what Guernsey got) from Dublin, Cork, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Dundee, Cardiff, Humberside, Doncaster, Darlington, Zurich, Berne, Berlin, Munich, Hanover; all operated with Dornier, ATR, Dash 8, Emb175, and Emb195 aircraft.

These types of aircraft can operate from Guernsey, so why do these flights not operate to Guernsey – it’s because the market is not big enough.

Why do people think an extended runway is going to create a market for services like Jersey or bigger markets yet?

When we get all the above services operating to Guernsey (this summer we have Cardiff and Zurich added) then perhaps our market will be big enough to start considering an airport expansion.

I am concerned about the many distorted arguments used, like: Air Berlin is giving up their Guernsey routes because they are now only flying Airbus aircraft. Not true, they have financial problems and are restructuring. They still have Dash 8s and have recently leased in three ATRs. Plus they have also pulled out of Jersey which did take their Airbuses.

Let’s have some true facts (if there are any) to justify an extension.

Answer some questions like:

Which airlines are really interested in flying these jets here?

How regular will those flights be?

How much will we have to subsidise those services?

(Low cost airlines like Easyjet ditch routes if they don’t get the fees/subsidies they want. They have walked out of airports far bigger than Guernsey, probably with millions in their pocket from the slot sales.)

How much is Jersey subsidising their Easyjet flights?

If the new flights kill off Aurigny and we lose our Gatwick slots, what is the States proposed solution?

Finally, fares have risen and I too would love lower fares, but I cannot see spending millions more on the airport, and flight competition, is going to achieve what people think it will.

cpheha64@gmail.com