Second-hand boats would increase maritime security

I WRITE to you today around the ongoing issue of the replacement of FPV Leopardess and UK Maritime Security, which is of great concern in the current climate. Several naval, counter terrorism, Customs and immigration experts have consistently raised the issues of ‘unguarded’ marinas and areas up and down the coast as being vulnerable and have urged an increase to the number of HM Cutters used by border forces and Crown Dependencies Customs to patrol the seas around the UK. I would agree with these calls and have found out that currently advertised for sale in the Netherlands are three Damen Stan 4207 patrol cutters second-hand through Damen Trading. They were originally vessels used by the Jamaican Defence Force Coastguard.

These ships are the exact same specification as the majority currently employed by the UK Border Force. The vessels for sale were built after the ones currently employed by UKBF, so they would give longer service. It would seem these vessels could be in service relatively quickly.

As part of the replacement process for Leopardess, I would urge the States to consider and explore seeking an agreement with the UK and possibly Jersey governments into purchasing one or two (one operated by Guernsey Border Agency and Sea Fisheries, one by Jersey Customs and Immigration and Fisheries). Such an agreement could consist of the UK government funding a large part of the cost of these vessels (around £5-6m.) in return for the cutter to be fully integrated with the rest of the HM Cutter fleet and able to call upon its services where necessary but just patrolling the Guernsey territorial sea and the UK sea around it. A part of the arrangement [it] could be that any proceeds of crime that are seized by a Guernsey cutter are given to the States budget. This may reduce the cost of replacement whilst providing more at the same time.

If one vessel were to be purchased under this agreement rather than two, the States of Jersey could also be approached to see if they would be interested in paying and sharing the patrol vessel too. The vessel would be crewed like other HM Cutters with a two weeks on, two weeks off crewing arrangement. Customs officers from both Guernsey and Jersey could both crew the vessel if it were to be shared with Jersey under this arrangement.

With Guernsey seeking to extend its territorial sea limits to up to 12 miles, having a longer patrol endurance as these vessels would offer would be essential. Being able to conduct two- to three-week continuous patrols will increase the number of fishery and Customs inspections made each year. Having a larger crew and faster speed will increase the options for contingency planning. For instance, if there were to be a similar disturbance to the one on Alderney in March 2002 the crew of the cutter could also respond to aid the local police. Due to conducting revenue work and detecting goods on which duties have not been paid these vessels will at some point pay for themselves, as well as be the strongest sign of the government action on these issues.

I hope that this proposal will add further to the debate.

DANIEL SCHOFIELD,

danielschofield22210@hotmail.com