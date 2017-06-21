Why not move industrial firms to Longue Hougue?

VERY many industrial firms are collectively or individually being forced to seek an area to conduct their business. Inevitably they will not be sightly places because by their very nature they will be dusty and needing many movements of heavy vehicles. Witness the Fontaine Vinery site, where screening trees and shrubs were planted at the outset but have still not reached maturity and so it remains an unsightly area viewed from the busy adjoining road, the constables’ office and overlooking houses. The planning authorities, backed by the States, are determined to find places in the island where these businesses can be located. Often they will be totally out of keeping with their surroundings; near residential areas, upsetting the neighbours, or actually in the countryside itself, using lanes suitable only for bicycles.

Not so long ago a large recycling firm was forced to stay on land in the middle of the Castel countryside when it actually wanted to move to States-owned land in the middle of northern industry.

With all this going on, landlords will not be averse to the income they can gain from letting their land on a long-term basis because they have not been allowed to develop it for much more suitable purposes.

Will someone please explain to me why this is happening when a vast area owned by the States remains totally empty and as far as I can see not designated for any use whatsoever.

I talk of the Longue Hougue site of reclaimed land, which has a good road system and industry all around it. What is it being kept for? Why is Planning not encouraging or even forcing this land to be used for such an obvious purpose and why is the States not seizing the chance of extra rental income?

B MAUGER,

St Peter Port.