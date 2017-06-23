Condor is to blame for lack of day trips

WITH reference to the letter in the Guernsey Press of 8 June, I must take issue with the response from Condor’s spin doctor Helen Day regarding the problems surrounding day trips between the islands. Ms Day states that an inter-island passenger-only ferry was unable to happen due to ‘reasons outside of our control’. I’m sorry, but from where I’m looking from, the reasons day trips are few and far between nowadays are entirely down to Condor.

It was Condor who reduced the fleet from two fast craft doing two daily rotations to the Liability (stating incidentally that this would increase capacity).

Then reduced two rotations a day to one.

When we had two fast craft, day trips to Jersey and St Malo were commonplace, so therefore in my mind, the issues are entirely the fault of Condor’s management.

How dare Condor lay the blame at the feet of the States of Guernsey and Jersey for not lining the pockets of Condor’s shareholders with taxpayers’ money.

Editor’s footnote: Helen Day, Condor Ferries’ corporate communications manager, responds:

Your reader shares his/her views which we respect, however, we have already provided a response on this subject and we don’t feel we would add anything by responding to your correspondent’s letter on this occasion.