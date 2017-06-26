L’Ancresse wall proposal must be properly debated

THIS letter follows up on my last letter on the L’Ancresse/Pembroke wall. (Open Lines, 16 June) I cannot believe that, according to the Guernsey Press of 22 June, Deputy Barry Brehaut has refused to accept that there should be a full debate on the future of the L’Ancresse/Pembroke wall with it being submitted to the States as a full comprehensive report under its own heading in the Billet. (‘E&I reject deputy’s call for L’Ancresse wall debate’)

He does not appear to accept that what he is proposing is a major restructure of one of the island’s most popular beaches, the possible loss of a kiosk and toilets, the giving back of part of the common to the sea, affecting, quite possibly, the majority of the population of the island who use that bay at one time or another. As such a most detailed, comprehensive report should be placed before the States as an independent Billet item proving beyond doubt that his intended actions are necessary.

I personally believe they are not.

Not only that, but because this structural alteration to our island has the potential to affect everyone, an island-wide consultation should have taken place, not just two meetings with an orchestrated presentation and not many answers to the important questions asked.

n In the 22 June article, Deputy Neil Inder is quoted: ‘E&I members believe there is not the necessity to present one aspect of the coastal defence strategy in isolation so will not be bringing a report.’ Who do E&I think they are that they can ride roughshod over the Guernsey public on such a large expensive project without proper consultation? It has to be debated as an individual item in the States.

My final point, at this time, would be that even the presenter at the lecture stated that the finished item was only a prediction and the projected pictures were only that – made-up pictures. I have said from the start that this is a committee vanity project, using our money, and I have no reason to change my mind.

The wall should be properly maintained. The £1m.-plus they intend spending on pulling it down, would be better spent maintaining it.

GARY BLANCHFORD,

gblanchford@cwgsy.net