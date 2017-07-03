Coastal paths looking shameful for summer

I WOULD just like to say how sad and ashamed I am of our coastal footpaths and cliff paths at the moment. I did the Pink Ladies’ Sunset Coastal Walk last Saturday and was appalled at the condition of some of the paths along the route.

Not only does it look awful for visitors as well as us locals but it is also dangerous in places. I feel sorry for anyone walking along with young children or buggies as in places you can’t even see the paths and some of the greenery can also be very slippery.

Why have our paths been left to get into this state and who is responsible for looking after them?

S. LEE,

Address withheld.

Editor’s footnote: A spokesperson from the Agriculture, Countryside and Management Services replies:

Thank you for the opportunity to respond to this letter.

The island has 42 miles of cliff and coastal path to be cared for, with contracted staff working year-round on maintaining seats, paths, steps, and controlling plant growth. The contract for this work is managed by the Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS).

The annual programme of cutting takes into account the growing season and the need to allow wild flowers to set seed. Each year conditions are monitored for spurts in growth of vegetation caused by the weather conditions, but it is inevitable that cutting in some areas will be completed before others.

The full cut usually starts at the end of June, which allows wildflowers to seed. However, this year the cut started two weeks earlier than usual in response to weather conditions. In addition, the path between Vazon and Bordeaux has known ‘pinch points’ of growth which would impede walkers and these are cut back twice before early June.

It is disappointing to hear that the Sunset Walk route – between Grandes Rocques and Bordeaux – was found to be overgrown in some areas despite the work starting early.

ACLMS always welcomes any information from the public if they find paths to be overgrown in particular areas, or if there is any damage, so that we can respond promptly.

Anyone wanting to report a problem area can email aclms@gov.gg or call 234567. The more detail that can be provided on the exact location is very welcome as it helps to get the job done, and the problem corrected, more quickly.