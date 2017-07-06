Sprinkler excuse ‘doesn’t hold water’

THE mounting evidence would seem to be that any high-rise flats should have sprinklers. The excuse given why Cour du Parc was not fitted with them does not seem to hold water.

Retro fitting would cost about £400 per flat, according to Mr Google. If I lived there I would want something done, even if it was only in halls and staircases.

JOHN NEALE

Editor’s footnote: Steve Williams, chief executive of the Guernsey Housing Association, replies:

Safety measures within our Cour du Parc premises are at the highest levels. During a recent refurbishment in 2014 we worked extensively with Guernsey Fire Service to incorporate numerous fire safety features into the building.

At this time we carefully assessed the building and found that the floor- to-ceiling heights would not allow sprinklers to be added. This decision was not based on cost; including sprinklers would have meant insufficient practical head room for our residents.

A number of alternative safety features have been included to compensate for this, which the Guernsey Fire Service has given approval to.

Throughout the building there are fire alarms and smoke alarms – these are in communal areas as well as individual flats; fire doors as well as dry risers for the Fire Service to use and a smoke extraction vent system will activate if there is a certain level of smoke in the communal staircase areas. Emergency lighting and fire extinguishers are on every floor and fire blankets are in every kitchen.

A specially-rated fire resistant lift has also been installed in the centre of the building for the Fire Service to use and to allow easier secure escape in event of a fire.

In addition, on the outside of the building, the insulated cladding is fire retardant and there are fire stops between each level, and gas cooking and heating appliances, considered a potential hazard in high-rise buildings, have all been replaced with electricity.

The building is constructed out of blockwork and concrete floors, both of which are fire retardant, making the building as safe as possible.

Should any of our residents have any concerns or would like a visit from one of our team please do not hesitate to get in touch with us on 245530.